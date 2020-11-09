You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver seriously injured in car vs pole crash in Bourne

Driver seriously injured in car vs pole crash in Bourne

November 8, 2020

BOURNE – A driver was seriously injured in a car vs pole crash in Bourne Sunday evening. The crash happened shortly before 7;30 PM on County Road near Shore Road. The driver was taken to Falmouth Hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 