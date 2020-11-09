BOURNE – A driver was seriously injured in a car vs pole crash in Bourne Sunday evening. The crash happened shortly before 7;30 PM on County Road near Shore Road. The driver was taken to Falmouth Hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.
Driver seriously injured in car vs pole crash in Bourne
November 8, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
