HARWICH – A driver was seriously injured in a car vs pole crash in Harwich. The crash happened about 6:15 PM Wednesday at the intersection of Chatham Road and Mohawk Lane. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Driver seriously injured in car vs pole in Harwich
October 28, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- 2021 Boston Marathon Postponed, ‘At Least’ Until the Fall
- New York Discourages Travel to Massachusetts
- Biden Vows to Unify and Save country; Trump Hits Midwest
- Baker: Surge in New Virus Cases Driven by People Under 30
- Barnstable Municipal Airport Officials Seek Master Plan Input
- Falmouth Selectmen Thank Community For Machine Gun Range Response
- Hyannis Main Street Offers Halloween Celebration Alternative
- AAA: Bay State Gas Prices Remain Steady
- Boys and Girls Club Hosting Drive-Thru Halloween Event
- Healey, AGs Nationwide Unite for Right to Vote
- “We’re Working On It:” Pope’s COVID Advisers and the Mask
- Man Charged in Burning of Ballot Drop Box in Boston
- World Shares Slip After Wall Street’s Worst Day in a Month