Driver seriously injured in car vs pole in Harwich

October 28, 2020

Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

HARWICH – A driver was seriously injured in a car vs pole crash in Harwich. The crash happened about 6:15 PM Wednesday at the intersection of Chatham Road and Mohawk Lane. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

