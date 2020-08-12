You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver seriously injured in car vs tree on Route 6 in West Barnstable

August 12, 2020

WEST BARNSTABLE – A driver was seriously injured in a crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable Wednesday morning. About 7 AM, the car apparently went off the road westbound between exits 5 and 4 into the woods. A tree reportedly came down on the vehicle and the driver had to be extricated from the wreckage. A MedFlight helicopter was not available due to fog so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

