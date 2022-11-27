FALMOUTH – A driver was seriously injured in a single vehicle rollover crash in Falmouth. The crash happened shortly before 10:30 PM Saturday on Pebble Lane. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police. Further details were not immediately available.
Driver seriously injured in rollover crash in Falmouth
November 27, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
