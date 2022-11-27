You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver seriously injured in rollover crash in Falmouth

Driver seriously injured in rollover crash in Falmouth

November 27, 2022

FALMOUTH – A driver was seriously injured in a single vehicle rollover crash in Falmouth. The crash happened shortly before 10:30 PM Saturday on Pebble Lane. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 