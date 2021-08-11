BOURNE – A driver was transported to Falmouth Hospital after the work van he was operating struck a tree in Bourne. The crash happened sometime after 7:30 Tuesday on Sandwich Road at Westdale Park. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.
Driver taken to hospital after van vs tree in Bourne
August 10, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
