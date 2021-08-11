You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver taken to hospital after van vs tree in Bourne

Driver taken to hospital after van vs tree in Bourne

August 10, 2021

BOURNE – A driver was transported to Falmouth Hospital after the work van he was operating struck a tree in Bourne. The crash happened sometime after 7:30 Tuesday on Sandwich Road at Westdale Park. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.

