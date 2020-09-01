You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver uninjured after SUV hits pole, rolls over in Sandwich

Driver uninjured after SUV hits pole, rolls over in Sandwich

September 1, 2020

SANDWICH – A SUV struck a utility pole in Sandwich late Monday evening. Officials responded to Pinkham Road to find the vehicle on its roof with wires across it. The driver was out and was evaluated. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

