SANDWICH – A SUV struck a utility pole in Sandwich late Monday evening. Officials responded to Pinkham Road to find the vehicle on its roof with wires across it. The driver was out and was evaluated. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Driver uninjured after SUV hits pole, rolls over in Sandwich
September 1, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
