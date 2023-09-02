Driver uninjured after wild early morning crash in Mashpee

MASHPEE – From Mashpee Fire: In the early morning hours we responded with Mashpee Police to an MVC on Route 151 and Old Brickyard Road. A single vehicle struck a fire hydrant, a utility pole and finally settled upright in the trees. The single occupant was able to free themselves and did not require medical treatment or transport. The police have the scene and utility workers are repairing the pole. Please expect delays in the area today.