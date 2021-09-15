EASTHAM – Eastham Firefighters responded to the Cumberland Farms store at 4460 State Highway (Route 6) just before 7 PM for an alarm activation. While enroute a report was received that the dry chemical system over the gas pumps had activated. It was determined burnt food in the microwave activated the alarm system but it was not clear what caused the suppression system to activate. It was not immediately clear if anyone was fueling at the time and may have been covered by the powder.
Dry chemical suppression system activates at Cumberland Farms in Eastham
September 15, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
