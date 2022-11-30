HYANNIS – A dryer fire caused extensive smoke to fill a condo unit in Hyannis. Fire crews were called to the complex on Pine Grove Avenue just off West Main Street around 4:30 PM. The fire was confined to the dryer and the clothes in it. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Dryer fire causes extensive smoke in Hyannis condo
November 30, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
