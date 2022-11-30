You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dryer fire causes extensive smoke in Hyannis condo

Dryer fire causes extensive smoke in Hyannis condo

November 30, 2022

HYANNIS – A dryer fire caused extensive smoke to fill a condo unit in Hyannis. Fire crews were called to the complex on Pine Grove Avenue just off West Main Street around 4:30 PM. The fire was confined to the dryer and the clothes in it. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 