Dukes County Sheriff relays scam warning from Martha's Vineyard Bank

Dukes County Sheriff relays scam warning from Martha’s Vineyard Bank

September 26, 2024

MARTHA’S VINEYARD – The Dukes County Sheriff’s office is relaying the following scam warning from Martha’s Vineyard Bank: “In the past several weeks, we have received reports of scammers calling Bank customers claiming to be bank representatives and attempting to manipulate senior citizens into withdrawing funds from their accounts under false pretenses. In some cases, the fraudsters instruct the victim to not communicate with bank employees claiming they could be “in on the scam.” These perpetrators create a sense of urgency and fear by stating their funds are at risk.

THE SCAM: Victims are told to visit the bank to withdraw a large sum of money, and most disturbingly, not to discuss the reason for the withdrawal with anyone, including bank staff, because they claim that the bank may be involved in the fraud.

Martha’s Vineyard Bank is actively working to inform our customers of this scheme through various communication channels.

However, given the seriousness of these crimes and the vulnerable nature of the targeted demographic, we request your assistance in helping to protect the community form these fraudulent activities. We kindly ask that you help us increase awareness of this scam in the community, especially among this vulnerable elder population.”

