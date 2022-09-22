HYANNIS – A dump truck caught fire in front of the Cape Cod Mall about 1:15 PM Thursday. The vehicle was located on the Route 132 side of the mall. No injuries were reported. The fire appeared confined to the engine compartment and no other vehicles were involved. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Dump truck catches fire in front of Cape Cod Mall
September 22, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Massachusetts Panel Explores Changes to State Seal, Motto
- House to Vote on Election Law Overhaul in Response to Jan. 6
- Strawberry Hill Road Pump Station Construction Update
- Truro Pond Impacted by Algae Blooms
- Overnight Bridge Work Impacts Route 149 in Barnstable
- Harwich Housing Efforts Impacted by Lack of Rentals
- Barnstable Holding Household Hazardous Waste Collection
- AAA: Massachusetts Gas Prices Drop 12 Cents
- Migrants Sue Florida Governor Over Martha’s Vineyard Flights
- Texas Sheriff Investigating Flights to Martha’s Vineyard
- Cape Cod Towns Receive Money for Road Safety
- Barnstable Vault Remains Issue for November Elections
- Orleans Town Meeting to Address Budgets, Sewer, School Improvements