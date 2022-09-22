You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dump truck catches fire in front of Cape Cod Mall

Dump truck catches fire in front of Cape Cod Mall

September 22, 2022

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

HYANNIS – A dump truck caught fire in front of the Cape Cod Mall about 1:15 PM Thursday. The vehicle was located on the Route 132 side of the mall. No injuries were reported. The fire appeared confined to the engine compartment and no other vehicles were involved. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 