FALMOUTH – A section of Route 28 in the area of Martin Road in Falmouth was closed after a dump truck bed snagged wires. Motorists were urged to avoid the area. The driver was not injured. Further details were not immediately available.
Dump truck into wires closes section of Route 28 in Falmouth
May 3, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
