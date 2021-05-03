You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dump truck into wires closes section of Route 28 in Falmouth

May 3, 2021

Cape Coid Incidents/CWN

FALMOUTH – A section of Route 28 in the area of Martin Road in Falmouth was closed after a dump truck bed snagged wires. Motorists were urged to avoid the area. The driver was not injured. Further details were not immediately available.

