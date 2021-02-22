Early morning fire destroys garage in Wellfleet

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Fire reports that on Monday at approximately 3:56 AM, they were dispatched to a report of a residential garage fire at 300 Chequesset Neck Road. The fire was reported by the resident of the property who awoke to hearing several “bang” type noises, looked out the window and saw the front of the garage in fore. The garage was approximately 20X30, detached from the residence and was used primary for storage.

The Eastham and Truro Fire Departments were dispatched automatic mutual aid to the scene which is a standard proactie fore a report of a building fire in town. Wellfleet Engine 95 arrived on scene at approximately 44:13 as well as Eastham Engine 155. A pre-connected hose line was stretched to the building. In addition two “Blitzfire” mini-deck guns were deployed for fire extinguishment.

A second alarm was requested for additional personnel and due to the freezing temperatures bringing in assistance from the Brewster, Orleans and Chatham fire departments. The fire was knocked down at approximately 4:24 AM. The garage and its contents were destroyed in the fire and damage is estimated at $40,000. No injuries resulted from the fire.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Wellfleet Fire Department and the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s office.