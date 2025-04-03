New details: Early morning fire heavily damages structure in Mashpee







MASHPEE – Fire heavily damaged a structure fire in Mashpee early Thursday morning. Fire crews responded to Casey Landscape and Tree Care Inc at 84 Algonquin Avenue just after 2 AM. There were no reports of injuries. A second alarm was struck to bring additional manpower to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

From Mashpee Fire: On April 3rd at 2:09 AM, the Mashpee Fire Department received a 911 call reporting a fast-spreading fire at 84 Algonquin Avenue, a large 2 1/2 story commercial building. Occupants on the scene stated that they believed the fire had originated in the garage below.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames on the left side of the building. A working fire assignment was immediately dispatched, followed by a second alarm due to the size of the structure and its occupancy. Fire crews from Falmouth, Cotuit, Sandwich, Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills and Joint Base Cape Cod Fire Departments assisted at the scene and provided station coverage. The Mashpee Police Department was also on scene managing road closures and assisting with apparatus placement.

Fire crews swiftly established a water supply and initially attacked the fire from the exterior before transitioning inside. Upon entering the first floor they discovered that portions of the floor and been compromised and burned through, slowing their progress. Despite this challenge, they safely extinguished the bulk of the fire within the first five minutes. The fire is believed to have originated in the lower garage bay, extending to the first floor and into the attic. Companies them completed extensive salvage and overhaul operations within the structure.

Fortunately, no civilians or firefighters were injured during the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Mashpee Fire Department.

Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN