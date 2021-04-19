East Falmouth man arrested for trafficking fentanyl after motor vehicle crash in South Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – On Sunday April 18, 2021 at approximately 1:55 pm, Yarmouth Police officers were dispatched to the area of 95 Old Main Street in South Yarmouth for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The vehicle had left the roadway and crashed into a tree sustaining heavy front end damage.

The operator, identified as James Kelley, 39 years old from East Falmouth, was the sole occupant of the vehicle. During a pre-tow inventory search of the vehicle Officers noticed a plastic baggie with a white powdery substance in the vehicle as well as other suspected narcotics. The white powdery substance was tested and confirmed positive for the presence of fentanyl. As a result of the discovery of the fentanyl, Kelley was placed under arrest and transported to the Yarmouth Police Department for processing.

Kelley was booked and placed in a cell awaiting notification of the bail commissioner. While in the cell, Kelley was observed dropping an item on the floor and then placing the item back into his sweat pants. Officers immediately removed Kelley from the cell and found a baggie which contained additional narcotics. The item contained several smaller biggies with various quantities of illegal narcotics.

Kelley was charged with the following:

Fentanyl, trafficking in more than 10 grams c94c,

Drug, distribute class B (cocaine)

Drug, possess to distribute class E (clonazepam)

Drug, distribute class E (gabapentin)

Reckless operation of motor vehicle

Marked lanes violation