East lot at Harding’s Beach in Chatham to close for construction



CHATHAM – Beginning Tuesday, January 5, 2021, the eastern parking lot at Harding’s Beach will be closed to vehicles for approximately 4 to 5 days. The parking lot will be used for fabrication of plastic dredge pipe for an upcoming dredging and beach nourishment project scheduled for later in January/February. The dredging project is to remove sand from the entrance to Stage Harbor with placement of the dredged material at the Cockle Cove “feeder beach”.

Individual fifty (50) foot sections of plastic pipe, 3,000 ft. total, will be fused into ten sections of 300 ft. lengths. The parking area will be closed to allow unhindered movement of the pipe and equipment.

If you have questions or need additional information regarding the project, please contact Ted Keon, Director of Coastal Resources at (508) 945-5176 or email tkeon@chatham-ma.gov.