East Wareham man facing drug charges after raids in Wareham



WAREHAM – On Monday afternoon, March 23, Wareham Police Detectives raided a residence at the Union Pond Apartments armed with a search warrant. The detectives obtained the search warrant after an investigation into illegal narcotic sales. As part of the same investigation a second warrant was also served at 2798 Cranberry Highway. At the Cranberry Highway location detectives confiscated suspected cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, Suboxone, psilocybin mushrooms, and a digital scale, as well as a quantity of cash.

Joshua P. Fernandes ,33, of East Wareham, was arrested and charged with the following;

Possession of a Class “B” drug with intent to distribute, subsequent offense.

Possession of a Class “A” drug, 2 counts.

Possession of a Class “B” drug.

Possession of a Class “C” drug.

Mr. Fernandes has been arrested multiple times in the past for narcotic violations by the Wareham Police Department.

Chief John Walcek said, “Our detectives worked quickly when they developed information about illegal narcotic sales in this apartment complex with many families and children.”