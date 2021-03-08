East Wareham man facing firearm charges, multiple firearms seized after search warrant executed

EAST WAREHAM – On Friday, March 5, at about 9:30 p.m., Wareham Police detectives and patrol officers executed a search warrant at 5 Quaker Road. Detectives had conducted an investigation into illegal firearms being stored in the residence.

During the course of the search, detectives seized seven firearms, ammunition, and a large capacity-feeding device for ammunition. In addition, one resident was placed under arrest.

David Daggett (34), of Quaker Road, East Wareham, is charged with two counts of carrying a firearm without a license, four counts of possession firearm without an FID card, possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, and illegal possession of ammunition.

The following uniformed officers assisted detectives with the warrant service: Lieutenant Peter Flannery, Sergeant Steve Soqui, and Officer James White.

Chief John Walcek praised the detectives saying, “In one day our detectives seized Fentanyl from an earlier raid, then went right back to work executing a search warrant for weapons.” He added, “The goal is to make Wareham as safe as possible for everyone.”