Eastham and Harwich Police of male accused of taking indecent photos of teenage girls



EASTHAM – The Eastham Police Department reports they recently initiated an investigation based on information received regarding an adult male taking what were reported as inappropriate photographs of teenage females and also asking them to pose nude for photographs. The investigation identified the suspect as James Saidnawey, of Harwich. The Eastham Police, along with the Massachusetts State Police and Harwich Police, seized multiple electronic devices from Saidnawey’s residence and interviewed multiple potential victims of related crimes. The Eastham Police Department subsequently obtained an arrest warrant for Mr. Saidnawey for two counts of Massachusetts General Law Chapter 272, Section 29A, Posing or Exhibiting Child in State of Nudity or Sexual Conduct. On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at approximately 8:00am, Saidnawey was placed under arrest at the Eastham Police Department and was due to be arraigned at the Orleans District Courthouse later in the morning.

This investigation is very active and ongoing. Additional charges may be filed.