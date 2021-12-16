Eastham Fire promotes first female Deputy Chief



EASTHAM – Eastham Fire Chief Daniel Keane is proud to announce that Captain Lisa Albino will be promoted to the position of Deputy Chief of the Eastham Fire Department (EFD).

Captain Albino has been with the EFD for 34 years and has shown a strong commitment to education, training and mentoring the members of the department.

This is a milestone for both Eastham as well as all Cape Cod Fire Departments, as Captain Albino will be the first female Deputy Chief ever, on the Cape.

Lisa has worked hard to reach this goal, and is committed to show all firefighters, both men and women, that hard work does pay off!

Deputy Albino will be officially sworn in on January 13th, 2022.