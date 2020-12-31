You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Eastham Fire responds to electrical fire

Eastham Fire responds to electrical fire

December 31, 2020

EASTHAM – Firefighters responded to an electrical fire at a remote residence on Plateau Avenue in Eastham about 3:30 PM. The scene was not far from Campground Beach. Officials discovered an underground electric service to the residence had been cut causing a fire to break out in the electrical panel in the basement. Eversource was called to cut power to the scene. Mutual aid from Wellfleet and Orleans was called as a precaution. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 