Eastham firefighter promoted to Lieutenant

December 21, 2021

Lt. Laytin Reis Eastham Fire

EASTHAMThe Eastham Fire department is proud to announce that, effective January 13th, Firefighter Laytin Reis will be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. F/F Reis was hired in 2018 with 3 others under a FEMA SAFER Grant. F/F Reis has shown to be a quick learner as well as a well rounded firefighter. We are excited to add Laytin to our Officer ranks!

