EASTHAM – The Eastham Fire department is proud to announce that, effective January 13th, Firefighter Laytin Reis will be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. F/F Reis was hired in 2018 with 3 others under a FEMA SAFER Grant. F/F Reis has shown to be a quick learner as well as a well rounded firefighter. We are excited to add Laytin to our Officer ranks!
Eastham firefighter promoted to Lieutenant
December 21, 2021
