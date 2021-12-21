Eastham firefighter promoted to Lieutenant

EASTHAM – The Eastham Fire department is proud to announce that, effective January 13th, Firefighter Laytin Reis will be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. F/F Reis was hired in 2018 with 3 others under a FEMA SAFER Grant. F/F Reis has shown to be a quick learner as well as a well rounded firefighter. We are excited to add Laytin to our Officer ranks!