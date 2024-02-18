You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Eastham firefighters respond to smoke in basement of a house

Eastham firefighters respond to smoke in basement of a house

February 17, 2024

EASTHAM – Firefighters were called to investigate a report of smoke in the basement of a house in Eastham around 6:30 PM Saturday. The house was located on State Highway (Route 6) near Gigi Lane. An electrical malfunction was determined to be the cause of the smoke. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

