Eastham Police receives re-certification from state



EASTHAM – On October 26th, the Eastham Police Department received state re-certification for the second time from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission.

Certification is a self-initiated evaluation process by which police departments strive to meet and maintain standards that have been established for the profession, by the profession. These carefully selected standards reflect critical areas of police management, operations, and technical support activities. They cover areas such as policy development, emergency response planning, training, communications, property and evidence handling, use of force, vehicular pursuit, police reform, prisoner transportation and holding facilities. The program not only sets standards for the law enforcement profession, but also for the delivery of police services to the citizens of the commonwealth.

Achieving Certification from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission is considered a very significant accomplishment and is a recognition that is highly regarded by the law enforcement community.

Going through the process initially requires intense self-scrutiny, and ultimately provides a quality assurance review of the agency. Deputy Chief Deschamps was appointed to serve as the department’s Accreditation Manager in 2015 and immediately began conducting this self-assessment and preparation for an on-site review of the 159 standards set by the Commission.

The department originally achieved State Certification in 2016. In June of 2019 and again in June of this year the department was reassessed by a team of Commission-appointed assessors.

Chief Bohannon, Deputy Chief Deschamps and Lieutenant Schnitzer are pictured below with the the department’s most recent recertification award. Chief Bohannon would like to recognize and commend all of the members of the department for their dedication and commitment to helping the department achieve and maintain this prestigious accomplishment.