Eastham Police safely disarm suicidal man with knife



EASTHAM – From Eastham Police: On Tuesday June 8, 2021 at approximately 3:40 PM Eastham Police Officers responded to a residence in Eastham for a report of a suicidal individual that was actively cutting himself with a knife. When officers arrived they located a male subject in the residence holding a large knife to his throat. The individual was bleeding from self-inflicted lacerations to his arm, neck and forehead. The subject aggressively approached the officers with the knife and began yelling at them to shoot him. Officer DeAngelo drew her Taser and Detective Burnham provided lethal cover with his firearm. Detective Burnham and Officer DeAngelo were able to direct the subject outside in order to protect the other residents of the house. While maintaining a safe distance, Detective Burnham and Officer DeAngelo were able to use verbal de-escalation tactics to convince the subject to drop the knife. Once the subject was secure he was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital.

Over the last several weeks, Eastham Officers have responded to several incidents pertaining to individuals suffering from a mental health crisis. In all of these incidents, the officers have been able to use their training, compassion and de-escalation techniques to resolve the incidents peacefully with the minimal amount of force necessary. We would like to commend Detective Burnham, Officer DeAngelo and all of our officers for their outstanding work in bringing peaceful resolutions to these highly dangerous, volatile and complicated situations.

The Eastham Police Department remains committed to providing all our officers training in de-escalation techniques and dealing with individuals in mental health crisis. Our goal is always to bring these type of incidents to a peaceful resolution and provide the individuals with the help and services they need.