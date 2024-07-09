EASTHAM – Eastham rescuers responded to two kayakers who capsized shortly before 4:30 PM Tuesday. According to reports the two were able to make it to shore off South Sunken Meadow Road where EMTs were waiting to evaluate them. Further details were not immediately available.
Eastham rescuers respond after two kayakers overturn
July 9, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
