You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Eastham rescuers respond after two kayakers overturn

Eastham rescuers respond after two kayakers overturn

July 9, 2024

EASTHAM – Eastham rescuers responded to two kayakers who capsized shortly before 4:30 PM Tuesday. According to reports the two were able to make it to shore off South Sunken Meadow Road where EMTs were waiting to evaluate them. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 