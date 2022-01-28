You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Electrical fire breaks out at McDonalds on Route 132 in Hyannis

Electrical fire breaks out at McDonalds on Route 132 in Hyannis

January 27, 2022

HYANNIS – Hyannis Firefighters were called to the McDonalds at 654 Iyannough Road (Route 132) shortly after 7 PM. Smoke was observed coming from the restaurant’s electric panel prompting the shutdown of all power to the building. Eversource along with a town electrical inspector were called to the scene. No injuries were reported.

