HYANNIS – Hyannis Firefighters were called to the McDonalds at 654 Iyannough Road (Route 132) shortly after 7 PM. Smoke was observed coming from the restaurant’s electric panel prompting the shutdown of all power to the building. Eversource along with a town electrical inspector were called to the scene. No injuries were reported.
Electrical fire breaks out at McDonalds on Route 132 in Hyannis
January 27, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
