You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Electrical fire damages house in Sagamore Beach

Electrical fire damages house in Sagamore Beach

March 1, 2021

Onset Fire/CWN

SAGAMORE BEACH – An electrical fire damaged a house in Sagamore Beach Monday morning. The fire at 55 Phillips road was reported about 7:30 AM. The fire appeared to be in the walls of the house and Eversource was called to cut the power as quickly as possible. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 