SAGAMORE BEACH – An electrical fire damaged a house in Sagamore Beach Monday morning. The fire at 55 Phillips road was reported about 7:30 AM. The fire appeared to be in the walls of the house and Eversource was called to cut the power as quickly as possible. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Electrical fire damages house in Sagamore Beach
March 1, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
