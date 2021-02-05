You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Electrical fire prompts evacuation of 99 Restaurant in Centerville

Electrical fire prompts evacuation of 99 Restaurant in Centerville

February 5, 2021

CENTERVILLE – A small electrical fire prompted the evacuation of the 99 Restaurant in the Bell Tower Mall in Centerville shortly after 5 PM Friday. The fire appeared to be in the ceiling over the kitchen. An electrical inspector was called to the scene. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 