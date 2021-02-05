CENTERVILLE – A small electrical fire prompted the evacuation of the 99 Restaurant in the Bell Tower Mall in Centerville shortly after 5 PM Friday. The fire appeared to be in the ceiling over the kitchen. An electrical inspector was called to the scene. No injuries were reported.
Electrical fire prompts evacuation of 99 Restaurant in Centerville
February 5, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
