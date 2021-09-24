You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Electrical fire reported at Harwich Highway Department building

Electrical fire reported at Harwich Highway Department building

September 24, 2021

Craig S. Chadwick/CWN

HARWICH – Fire was reported at the Harwich Highway Department building at 273 Queen Anne Road about 2 PM Friday. The fire appeared to have started in the electrical meter and singed the side of the building. Eversource was called to cut the power so the exact problem could be found and repaired. No injuries were reported.

