HARWICH – Fire was reported at the Harwich Highway Department building at 273 Queen Anne Road about 2 PM Friday. The fire appeared to have started in the electrical meter and singed the side of the building. Eversource was called to cut the power so the exact problem could be found and repaired. No injuries were reported.
Electrical fire reported at Harwich Highway Department building
September 24, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Judge Denies State Police Union Bid for Vaccination Delay
- Sunday Journal – Cape Kid Meals with Executive Director Tammy Leone
- Sunday Journal – Ruth Provost with the Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod
- Sunday Journal – Marianne Walsh with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy
- Bill Would Let Residents Change Sex on Birth Record to X
- CDC Endorses COVID Booster for Millions of Older Americans
- Sandwich Fall Fest Returns in October
- Love Local Fest Celebrates Residents as Fall Arrives
- Cape Cod Community College Receiving State Solar Grants
- Tisbury Police Issue Traffic Advisory for Beach Road
- Cape Kid Meals Providing Food Security as Semester Gets Underway
- Nuclear Decommissioning Meeting to Update Pilgrim Progress
- Barnstable to Hold Household Hazardous Waste Collection