Electrical fire sends firefighters to Wellfleet Beachcomber

May 2, 2021

AAP/CWN

WELLFLEET – Firefighters rushed to a popular summer hangout in Wellfleet late Saturday evening. Wellfleet alerted Eastham and Truro firefighters after the report of smoke in the Wellfleet Beachcomber at Cahoon Hollow Beach. A smouldering electrical fire was discovered on the third floor of the building. Firefighters cut the power, extinguished the fire and ventilated smoke. No injuries were reported.

