WELLFLEET – Firefighters rushed to a popular summer hangout in Wellfleet late Saturday evening. Wellfleet alerted Eastham and Truro firefighters after the report of smoke in the Wellfleet Beachcomber at Cahoon Hollow Beach. A smouldering electrical fire was discovered on the third floor of the building. Firefighters cut the power, extinguished the fire and ventilated smoke. No injuries were reported.
Electrical fire sends firefighters to Wellfleet Beachcomber
May 2, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
