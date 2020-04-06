You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Elevated fire risk today

Elevated fire risk today

April 6, 2020

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
345 AM EDT Mon Apr 6 2020

…LOW HUMIDITIES AND GUSTY WINDS FOR MASSACHUSETTS, RHODE ISLAND AND CONNECTICUT TODAY…

There is elevated fire weather potential across Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut today from 1 PM until 6 PM. This is due to relative humidities dropping to 10 to 20 percent this afternoon with northwest winds occasionally gusting to 20 to 25 mph. The lowest relative humidities and strongest wind gusts will be in the interior.

This message was produced in collaboration with the state of Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation Bureau of Forest Fire Control.

