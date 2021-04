Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

748 PM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

…ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER POTENTIAL TUESDAY ACROSS ALL OF MASSACHUSETTS AND RHODE ISLAND…

An elevated fire weather potential is expected on Tuesday for all of Massachusetts and Rhode Island. This is due to a combination of a minimum afternoon relative humidity reaching between 20 and 30 percent and northwest wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph.