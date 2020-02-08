HYANNIS – Hyannis Firefighters were called to Barnstable Municipal Airport shortly before 2:30 PM Saturday after an indication of trouble from an aircraft. According to reports, a Cape Air Cessna 402C had a hatch come open in flight. The pilot, who was the only one onboard, landed safely. There were no injuries.
Emergency crews called to Barnstable airport
February 8, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- UPDATE: Progress Being Made to Restore Power Across Cape Cod
- Animal Rescue League Reminds Public to Look for Homeless Cats
- Barnstable to Elect Delegates to the 2020 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention
- Barnstable Bond and Note Bids Total Nearly $13 Million
- Fourth Annual Dancing with the Docs Set for Later This Month
- Wellfleet Discusses Protection of Wetland Areas
- Photo Submissions Being Accepted for Harwich Annual Town Report
- Annual Xiarhos Blood Drive Begins Saturday
- UPDATE: Thousands Across Cape Impacted by Power Outage
- UPDATE: Due to Hazardous Weather, Steamship Authority and Hy-Line Cruises Cancel Afternoon Ferry Trips
- Dennis, Harwich & Yarmouth to Discuss Proposed Wastewater Pact
- Orleans Seeking Residents to Serve on Old King’s Highway Committee
- Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital Receive Top Rating from CMS