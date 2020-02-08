You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Emergency crews called to Barnstable airport

Emergency crews called to Barnstable airport

February 8, 2020

HYANNIS – Hyannis Firefighters were called to Barnstable Municipal Airport shortly before 2:30 PM Saturday after an indication of trouble from an aircraft. According to reports, a Cape Air Cessna 402C had a hatch come open in flight. The pilot, who was the only one onboard, landed safely. There were no injuries.

