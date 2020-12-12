You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Eversource continuing to improve major transmission lines on the Cape

Eversource continuing to improve major transmission lines on the Cape

December 12, 2020

Jane Sheehy Emplit

DENNIS – Eversource continues on its project of improving critical infrastructure to improve reliability of the power system on Cape Cod. Work in the Wellfleet to Orleans area has wrapped up but crews were still working with a helicopter in Dennis on Thursday.

