DENNIS – Eversource continues on its project of improving critical infrastructure to improve reliability of the power system on Cape Cod. Work in the Wellfleet to Orleans area has wrapped up but crews were still working with a helicopter in Dennis on Thursday.
Eversource continuing to improve major transmission lines on the Cape
December 12, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
