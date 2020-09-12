Exclusive: Report of possible armed subject draws police response to Harwich Thursday

HARWICH – Harwich Police have released new details on a potentially serious incident late Thursday afternoon. Police say that at approximately 4:45 PM, they received a call regarding a disturbance on the bike path in the area of 173 Great Western Road. The caller reported that a group of kids on bicycles appeared to be heckling the residents of a nearby house. The caller then saw someone exit the house with what appeared to be a rifle.

Members of the evening shift responded to the suspected residence and after securing the scene located three very realistic looking BB guns, one of which resembled an AK-47 style rifle.

An investigation revealed that the alleged victims were no longer on location and were not identified. A resident of the house said that some kids had stopped on the bike path and began heckling the residents. None of the occupants of the house would say who displayed the BB gun. It was eventually determined that based on the available evidence, a crime was not committed.

The Harwich Police would like to thank the Dennis Police and the Massachusetts State Police for their assistance during the incident.

ha091020 Possible man with firearm from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.