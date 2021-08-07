Expect traffic delays Sunday for Cape portion of annual Pan-Mass Challenge

CAPE COD – The annual Pan-Mass Challenge is this weekend. Bikers will arrive at Bourne on Saturday then set out for the the ride to Provincetown early Sunday morning. Motorists should be aware of delays during the event:

Local traffic alerts:

Truro Traffic Alert for Sunday, August 8, 2021

The annual Pan-Mass Challenge will bring thousands of cyclists, volunteers, and supporters to Truro on Sunday, August 8, 2021 between the hours of 7:00 AM and 2:00 PM, as they travel towards Provincetown.

Officers will be placed strategically at various traffic control locations to assist PMC riders and motorists, as this event strongly impacts local traffic. PMC’s goal is to pass through Truro with minimum disruption and inconvenience to the residents and visitors of Truro. PMC riders have been asked to ride the route with the utmost safety and consideration for traffic rules, local residents, and motorists.

Motorists are being urged to avoid Truro Center Road and Castle Road, as these roads will experience the most significant traffic congestion.

A one-way traffic flow pattern on Castle Road will be in place to allow PMC riders and vehicle traffic to safely turn onto Route 6 from Castle Road. Vehicles will be prohibited from turning onto Castle Road from Route 6. Officers will direct prohibited vehicle traffic to the intersection of Route 6 and Truro Center Road while the one-way traffic flow pattern is in effect.

Eastham traffic alert for Sunday August 8th, 2021 from 6:30am until approximately 11:30 am, bike riders will be traveling through Eastham as part of the annual Pan Mass Challenge bike Ride.

The riders will enter Eastham on Bridge Rd. and travel to Herring Brook Rd. where they cross over Massasoit Rd. onto Oak Rd. They will then enter Route 6. One northbound lane of Route 6 will be closed to traffic to provide the bikers a place to ride. This closure will span from Route 6 at Brackett Road to Route 6 at Railroad Ave. Riders will enter the Cape Cod Rail Trail at Nauset Rd. and Railroad Ave. and continue to Provincetown where the event concludes.

Police Officers will be assigned along the route but motorists are asked to be conscious of the riders and to expect delays from Brackett Rd. northbound on Route 6. This is the 42nd year of this charity ride where funds are raised for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute for cancer research.