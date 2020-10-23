You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Explosion, fire tear through boat fire in Hyannis yard

Explosion, fire tear through boat fire in Hyannis yard

October 23, 2020

HYANNIS – An explosion and fire rocked a boat in dry dock in a Hyannis yard. The 23-foot center console was well involved when firefighters arrived at 89 Soumi Road about 3:30 PM. Firefighters were able to knock down the flames and keep them from the pickup truck attached to the trailer and also a nearby garage. No injuries were reported. The cause of the explosion and fire is under investigation.

