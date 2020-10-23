HYANNIS – An explosion and fire rocked a boat in dry dock in a Hyannis yard. The 23-foot center console was well involved when firefighters arrived at 89 Soumi Road about 3:30 PM. Firefighters were able to knock down the flames and keep them from the pickup truck attached to the trailer and also a nearby garage. No injuries were reported. The cause of the explosion and fire is under investigation.
Explosion, fire tear through boat fire in Hyannis yard
October 23, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
