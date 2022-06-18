DENNIS – Dennis firefighters were able to save a house from significant damage. A fire reportedly started on the outside of the house on Bayview Road about 6 PM Saturday. Fire crews were able to quickly knock down the flames before they could get inside the home. Further details were not immediately available.
Exterior fire damages house in Dennis
June 18, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
