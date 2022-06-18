You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Exterior fire damages house in Dennis

Exterior fire damages house in Dennis

June 18, 2022

DENNIS – Dennis firefighters were able to save a house from significant damage. A fire reportedly started on the outside of the house on Bayview Road about 6 PM Saturday. Fire crews were able to quickly knock down the flames before they could get inside the home. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 