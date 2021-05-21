You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Exterior fire damages house in Orleans

Exterior fire damages house in Orleans

May 21, 2021

ORLEANS – An outside fire spread to the outside of a house in Orleans about 2 PM Friday. Firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames at 21 Cheney Road. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

