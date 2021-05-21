ORLEANS – An outside fire spread to the outside of a house in Orleans about 2 PM Friday. Firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames at 21 Cheney Road. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Exterior fire damages house in Orleans
May 21, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
