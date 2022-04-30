HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to 7 Stevens Street in Hyannis just after 1:30 PM Saturday. A fire reportedly started outside and damaged an exterior wall. Fire crews were able to keep the flames from spreading inside. No injuries were reported.
Exterior fire damages structure in Hyannis
April 30, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
