Exterior fire damages structure in Hyannis

April 30, 2022

HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to 7 Stevens Street in Hyannis just after 1:30 PM Saturday. A fire reportedly started outside and damaged an exterior wall. Fire crews were able to keep the flames from spreading inside. No injuries were reported.

