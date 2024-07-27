Falmouth Fire-Rescue frees horse wedged in its stall



FALMOUTH – On July 27, 2024, the Falmouth Fire Rescue Department responded to Fieldcrest Farm at the request of Falmouth Animal Control, to assist with a horse wedged inside a stall and could not stand on its own.

Upon arrival, fire personnel found the horse in the care of its owner, and too weak to move from its side. Contact was made with an emergency veterinarian who responded to the scene. Upon the arrival of Dr. Marina Cesar and her staff, they were able to provide guidance on how to move the horse without causing harm.

Ladder 26 was requested to bring specialized equipment to the scene. The horse was treated before movement and was then moved out of the stall using a grip hoist, cables, and straps. As the horse was being repositioned, it was able to stand on its own, and Dr. Cesar continued to care for the horse.

Special thanks to Falmouth Animal Control, Falmouth Marine Environmental Services, Dr. Marina Cesar, and her staff.

