FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Fire-Rescue-Due to a mulch fire at Blacksmith Shop Farms, there is heavy smoke in the area obstructing the visibility on the surrounding roadways. Currently, there are road closures at Thomas B Landers/ Turner Rd, Thomas B Landers/ Technology Park Drive, Hatchville Rd/ Geggatt Rd, and Locustfield Rd/ Blacksmith Shop Rd. Please avoid the area if possible and plan for delays.
Falmouth firefighters battling mulch fire closing local roads
November 4, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
