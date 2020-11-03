FALMOUTH – Firefighters were called to investigate smoke in a house just before 9 PM Monday. Crews were called to 291 Brick Kiln Road and discovered a past fire in the basement which had been extinguished before they arrived. The scene had to be overhauled and checked to see if the fire had extended further. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation but is not believed to be suspicious.
Falmouth firefighters called to small basement fire
November 2, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
