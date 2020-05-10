You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth firefighters quickly douse basement fire

Falmouth firefighters quickly douse basement fire

May 10, 2020

FALMOUTH – Falmouth firefighters rushed to a reported structure fire at 5 St. Anne’s Lane sometime before 7:30 PM Sunday. Crews arrived to find smoke pouring from the basement of the home. Further investigation determined a cardboard box apparently too close to a lamp had ignited. The fire was confined to the box. Heavy smoke was ventilated from the residence. No injuries were reported.

