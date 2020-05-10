FALMOUTH – Falmouth firefighters rushed to a reported structure fire at 5 St. Anne’s Lane sometime before 7:30 PM Sunday. Crews arrived to find smoke pouring from the basement of the home. Further investigation determined a cardboard box apparently too close to a lamp had ignited. The fire was confined to the box. Heavy smoke was ventilated from the residence. No injuries were reported.
Falmouth firefighters quickly douse basement fire
May 10, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Public Hearing on Massachusetts Remote Learning Set for Wednesday
- Duffy Health Center Names New CFO
- Cape Conservatory Offers Personalized In-Person And Virtual Music-Grams
- Buzzards Bay Swim Cancelled Due to COVID-19
- Eversource Partners With Food Forest Initiative To Grow Edible Shrubs
- Cape Cod Real Estate Sales Volume Drops, Values Rise
- Legislature Authorizes Virtual Notarization
- Little Richard Dead at 87
- Habitat for Humanity Online Fundraiser Raises $28,000
- Blue Whale Sighted Off Truro’s Coast
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Hosts “Being a Big on a Small Screen” Virtual Event
- Barnstable Recreation Adapting Summer Registrations Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
- Over 55,000 Massachusetts Residents Filed Unemployment Claims With the State Last Week