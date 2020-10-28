You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth firefighters respond to kitchen fire at apartment complex

Falmouth firefighters respond to kitchen fire at apartment complex

October 28, 2020

FALMOUTH – Firefighters responded to an automatic alarm at the Tataket Apartments on Teaticket Highway (Route 28) about 10:30 AM Wednesday. While enroute, officials were informed of a kitchen fire in one of the apartments. The sprinkler system activated and doused the flames before crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 