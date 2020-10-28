FALMOUTH – Firefighters responded to an automatic alarm at the Tataket Apartments on Teaticket Highway (Route 28) about 10:30 AM Wednesday. While enroute, officials were informed of a kitchen fire in one of the apartments. The sprinkler system activated and doused the flames before crews arrived. No injuries were reported.
Falmouth firefighters respond to kitchen fire at apartment complex
October 28, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
