FALMOUTH – Falmouth firefighters responded to a natural gas leak about 11 AM Monday. The incident happened on Worcester Court at Lake Leaman Road. Traffic was shut down while National Grid worked to mitigate the leak. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Falmouth firefighters respond to natural gas leak
October 18, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
