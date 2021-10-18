You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth firefighters respond to natural gas leak

Falmouth firefighters respond to natural gas leak

October 18, 2021

FALMOUTH – Falmouth firefighters responded to a natural gas leak about 11 AM Monday. The incident happened on Worcester Court at Lake Leaman Road. Traffic was shut down while National Grid worked to mitigate the leak. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 