Falmouth man arrested for Home Invasion and Robbery

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that on Tuesday at 9:45 AM, officers were dispatched to the Great Bay Motel for a report of a male party that entered the room of another guest, pointed a gun at her, and demanded money. The male suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival. The “gun” that was used during the incident, an AR-15 style Airsoft Gun was recovered. William A. Luz III was identified as the suspect. Later in the morning at approximately 11:24 AM, a woman at the standalone Bank of America ATM near CVS East Falmouth reported that a man grabbed her purse, pulled her to the ground, and dragged her when she would not release it. A witness struck the suspect, a brief altercation occurred, and then the suspect fled. The victim sustained minor injuries. Using the description from the victim, officers were able to locate the suspect walking on Teaticket Highway. William A. Luz III, 51, of East Falmouth was placed under arrest and charged with Unarmed Robbery. Luz will also be charged with Home Invasion, Armed Assault in a Dwelling, and Assault & Battery Dangerous Weapon for the incident that occurred at the Great Bay Motel. He was held on $50,000 dollars bail.