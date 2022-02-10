Falmouth Police announce Citizen’s Police Academy



FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police Taking Applications for the 21st Citizens Police Academy. The dates of the next academy will be March 23, 2022 to May 25, 2022 from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM on Wednesday (10 weeks).

Participants will learn about the daily operations of the police department, such as patrol functions, detective operations, E911 communication and dispatch, officer safety, use of force, Special Response Team operations, ATV/Mountain bike patrol, narcotics investigations, central records, firearms licensing, sex offender management, and much more. In addition, students will have the opportunity to accompany a police officer on a ride along for a portion of a patrol shift.

Application forms are available on their website or at the police department. Completed applications can be dropped off at the Falmouth Police Department, mailed to us at 750 Main Street, Falmouth, MA 02540, or emailed to Sergeant James Cummings. Applicants are subject to a background check prior to being accepted.

Please direct any questions/comments to Sergeant James Cummings at james.cummings@falmouthpolicema.gov 774-255-4527.