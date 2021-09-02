Falmouth Police arrest alleged drug dealer

FALMOUTH – On September 1, 2021 Ronald Renaud (43, Falmouth) was arrested just outside his residence on Wheelhouse Circle. Renaud had been the subject of a joint investigation by the Falmouth Police, in conjunction with the United States Drug Enforcement Agency, and the

Massachusetts State Police Cape Cod Drug Task Force (including members from the MA State Police, Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office, Mashpee Police, Sandwich Police & Dennis Police).

Officers were prepared to conduct a Search Warrant on Mr. Renaud’s residence when they intercepted him in the process of conducting a sale of what was believed to be fentanyl in a vehicle outside of the home. Once Renaud was detained, Officers executed the search warrant of the residence. Approximately 26 grams of fentanyl were recovered from within Mr. Renaud’s private living space in the home. Also recovered were $1959 in cash, suspected steroids and suboxone, along with packaging materials associated with the distribution of narcotics.

Renaud was charged with Trafficking and Distribution of a Class A Substance (fentanyl), Possession of a Class E substance (steroids), and Conspiracy to violate Substance Abuse Laws.